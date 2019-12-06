NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Pride and Joy FC thumped Awesome FC 6-1 yesterday afternoon in a Club Division match of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

The goals for Pride and Joy were scored by Deandre Smith (2), Alistair Williams (1), Delroy Gregg (1), Janeal Swift (1) and A-MEIN John (1), while Fillmore Walker converted the goal for Awesome FC.

This afternoon, at 4:15, Je Belles FC will meet Brownstown United in another Club Division match also at the same venue.







