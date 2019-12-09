FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined defeated the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture 51-50, in a closely contested Knock-Out Final of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship which climaxed last Saturday night at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.



VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined won the League Title earlier in the Season. Moeth Gaymes of VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined was the Adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related