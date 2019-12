In the Jules Anthony/VINLEC North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Super League Cricket Tri-Series, Ball Burners defeated United Survivors by 6 wickets at the Cumberland Playing Field, yesterday.

The scores: United Survivors 72 for off 20-overs; (Kimone Homer 10; Lafiena Sam 3 for 17, Vinisha King 2 for 7, SHE-NE-ZIA Daniel 2 for 10).

Ball Burners 76 for 4 off 16.1-overs; (ZA-VIAN Stephens 23 not out, Edlyn Turtin 17; Samantha Lynch 3 for 25).







