CALLIAQUA NIGHT MARKET

Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG, will be taking its Everything Vincy Night Market to rural communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Jamilla Soso-Vincent, said the next event will be held this Friday December 13th at the Calliaqua Culture Pot Square.

The Night Markets are aimed at creating a platform for Small Businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Soso-Vincent said the move away from the capital, Kingstown, is intended to expand the reach of the initiative and patrons can expect the usual high quality showcase as previous Night Markets.







