Sixteen Schools will perform in the 2019 Primary Schools Christmas Festival, which is set to take place today, at the Faith Temple Church at New Montrose.

The event is being co-ordinated by the Music Department of the Ministry of Education, in its ongoing effort to promote the performing arts.

The Ministry of Education says Schools across the country performed and were assessed in their respective zones during the month of November. All schools sang the set piece “Give Love on Christmas Day” for which coaches received an audio file of the accompaniment, along with lyrics.

The Ministry says the Schools also presented other items, including choral speeches, instrumentals, vocal renditions, and dance and dramatic pieces.

The Finals will be held at the Faith Temple Church in New Montrose from 9:30 a.m. today.

The schools selected to perform at the finals are:

Dorsetshire Hill Government

Fairhall Government

Barrouallie Anglican

Barrouallie Government

Lowmans Windward Anglican

Sandy Bay Anglican

Tourama Government

Georgetown Government

Bequia Anglican Primary

W. Prescod Primary

School for Children with Special Needs Kingstown

Belair Government

Calder Government

Pamelus Burke Primary

South Rivers Methodist

Troumaca Government

There will be awards for most outstanding rendition of the test piece, best instrumental, best in dance and drama or choral speech, as well as the most outstanding vocal ensemble.

The most outstanding school overall will receive the Festus Toney Award for excellence in the festival. The late Festus Toney served as Chief Education Officer, and was an Educator for over 4 decades.

He was also instrumental in the certification of young musicians for many years, through the Royal Schools of Music and Trinity College exams.







