POLICE CAROLING

Fifteen senior choirs and eight junior choirs will be competing for top honors in the Annual Police Christmas Caroling Contest, which is set to take place this Friday December 13th.

The Contest will be held at the Central Police Station, with the theme: A joyous evening of caroling and entertainment

Fire Busters will be defending their title in the senior category, while the Sandy Bay Police Youth Club Carolers will be defending their crown in the junior category.

In addition to a cash prize and other prizes, the winner of this year’s Police Christmas Caroling contest will represent the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the Ministry of Transport and Works Christmas Caroling Contest scheduled for Saturday December 14.

Friday’s Competition will feature guest appearances from a number of local Artistes, including Carlton “CP” Hall, The Bowmans, The Gazetted Officers’ Choir, the Police Christmas Choir and others. Music will be provided by the Police Band.







