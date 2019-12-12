Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and Minister of Education St. Clair Prince as well as other Education officials will meet with interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus Professor Stafford Griffith tomorrow.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus began its operations in Antigua and Barbuda in August of 2019. Professor Griffith is the Interim Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal of the Campus with responsibility for overseeing the initial Campus development activities.

Professor Griffith has embarked on a series of courtesy calls to OECS countries. And, to date he has met with Montserratian Premier Easton Taylor Farrell and Grenadian Minister of Education Emmalin Pierre Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia will also receive courtesy calls.

Professor Griffith hopes, through these visits, to discuss how the recently established UWI Five Islands Campus may assist in meeting the development needs of OECS countries.

The Campus started its first semester in August 2019 and will be repeating and expanding the programme offerings in all three Schools of the Campus in the second semester which begins in January 2020.

The offerings for January 2020 include a range of degree and certificate programmes. The closing date for applications is December 20th, 2019.







