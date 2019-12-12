LEGAL REVIEW

A Stakeholder Consultation was held here today, as the Ministry of Social Development embarks on a comprehensive review of the sexual offences provisions in the Criminal Code of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry has received technical assistance from the Human Dignity Trust (HDT) to proceed with the project.

As part of the project, recommendations will be developed for reform, to ensure the alignment with international good practices and Human Rights principles.

The recommendations were discussed at the stakeholder consultation, held at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Presentations at the event will be made by Consultants Petrona Sealey-Browne and Monique Constance-Huggins.

The opening session heard remarks from La Fleur Quammie- Co-ordinator of the Gender Affairs Division, Victoria Vasey, Head of Legal Affairs at the Human Dignity Trust and an address from Minister of Social Development, Frederick Stephenson.







