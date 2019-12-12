POLICE ARRESTS

Police have arrested and charged a serving Corporal of Police within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force with the offences of Burglary and Indecent Assault

The officer appeared before the Family Court on yesterday and plead not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one surety.

The Police High Command have assured the public that under no circumstances does the organization condone any unlawful act perpetrated by a member of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force against any member of the general public.

A release from the Police said Police Officers have taken oath and have a vested responsibility to protect the citizens and visitors.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Winston Janky Jack, a 69 year old Farmer of South Rivers on Monday.

According to investigations, Mr. Jack consumed a poisonous substance. He was rushed to the Georgetown Modern Medical Centre where he was subsequently pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

A post mortem examination is to be conducted on Jack’s body to ascertain the cause of death.







