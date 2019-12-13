BECOME EDUCATIONAL SUCCESS STORIES

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince is encouraging the students who received Bursaries from the Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan, to redouble their efforts to ensure that they become educational successes.

Last week, 82 students from three divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College received the bursaries during an official ceremony.

Delivering remarks at the recent ceremony, Minister Prince said the Government continues to work with friendly countries to explore educational opportunities for all Vincentians.

Minister Prince said as the Government does its part, parents should also continue to encourage their children to reach for greatness.

Minister Prince also added that the Government is committed to rewarding the nation’s youths for academic achievements and this will continue.







