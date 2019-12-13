LOGOS HOPE IN SVG

The MV Logos Hope will be returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from December 14th to the 28th.

MV Logos Hope is a ship operated by the German Christian charitable organization (GBA Ships) featuring a mobile bookstore, as a part of their international Christian outreach movement.

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, comprises four hundred volunteers from over sixty nations

An official opening ceremony will be held on board the ship from 9:30 tomorrow morning.

The ship will open to the public on Tuesday December 17th from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., then from Wednesday to Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The ship will be closed on Mondays, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.







