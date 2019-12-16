Her Majesty’s Prison is this week hosting its Annual Week of Activities under the theme “Striving Hard for Rehabilitation, Forty Years after Independence”.

The week of activities commenced with a Church Service yesterday and continues today with a Public Speaking Competition.

Five prisoners – four Males and one Female will compete in the Public Speaking Competition, which begins at 9:30 this morning at Her Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown.

They will speak on the topic “Can More Be Done to Combat the Rampant Increase in Sexual Offences in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Tomorrow, there will be a Family Day at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, and on Wednesday, a Family Day at the Kingstown facility.

Thursday is Sports Finals day and on Friday there will be an exhibition of products done by prison inmates.

The Annual Prison Week of Activities will climax on Sunday with the Annual Prison Concert in Kingstown.







