The Christian Coalition St Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed concern regarding the recent reports of rape and sexual abuse.

The Coalition said in a release that, at a time when the United Nations has identified 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence under the theme “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape” it is troubling to learn of the several stories that punctuate the life of Vincentian society.

It said the most recent cases involving Police Officers are of special concern, since those accused of being the alleged perpetrators, are persons entrusted with the security of the nation.

The Coalition said it is mindful that the problem of rape is multifaceted and therefore requires responsible discourse, as the nation collectively seeks to determine the root causes and mitigate against them.

The release added, that while the Coalition encourages the use of available research, the need to particularize the conversation to the Vincentian reality must be underscored.

It said these incidents demand a reiteration of the need for women to be treated with the dignity and respect deserving of persons made in the image and likeness of God.

The Coalition challenged Vincentians to reject occasions where women are demeaned, objectified and exploited and encouraged persons to be bold in their rejection of lyrical content in various artforms of that nature.

It also urged persons to reject the minivan culture and commercial entities and their representatives which use the woman’s body and sexuality to sell products or gain favours.







