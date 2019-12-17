DECEMBER PARLIAMENT

Six Bills are listed to be dealt with, at a meeting of the House of Assembly, slated for this Thursday December 19th.

The list includes Supplementary Appropriation Bill (No.9) 2019, which is down to receive its first reading.

And, Select Committee Reports are expected to be presented on: The Consumer Protection Bill; The Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill; The Tax Administration Bill and Child Justice Bill

The Plant Breeders Protection Bill is listed to be read for the second time.

A Motion will also be presented by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves for approval of Supplementary Appropriation Bill (No.9) 2019

Thursday’s meeting of Parliament is scheduled to begin at nine in the morning, at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.







