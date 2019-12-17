The SVG Diaspora Committee of New York joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Migration Day on December 18, 2019 by reflecting on the theme of social cohesion.

The International Organization of Migration (IOM), the leading authority on migration and development issues, has sought to humanize the migration experience by highlighting stories of social cohesion as demonstrated by the contributions of migrants to their host countries.

Vincentians in the Diaspora, especially the New York Diaspora share no less an experience. Vincentians contribute to the social, economic, cultural and political life of their host country, the USA, and over the last six or so decades have contributed to numerous philanthropic efforts to benefit St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVG Diaspora Committee of NY has begun a process to engage all of the organizations in finding greater ways to collaborate.

Some of the key areas of focus are joint fundraisers, the creation of a shared organizational calendar and the securing of a “Vincy House”.

Moving into a new decade, starting in 2020, we in the SVG Diaspora Committee of NY Inc. call for greater unity and collaboration among the Vincentian migrant population in North America and Vincentians in the diaspora at large.

To this end, the government and all of its entities must recognize the Vincentian Diaspora as a vital partner in development and thereby systematically leverage the human and financial resources that resides within its sons and daughters abroad.







