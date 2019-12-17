NURSING NOW LAUNCH

An official launch will be hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment today, for the local chapter of the Nursing Now global campaign.

The Nursing Now campaign, was launched in February 2018 across six regions, and is a collaborative effort of the World Health Organisation and the International Council of Nurses.

The global campaign coincides with the 200th birthday celebration of Florence Nightingale and runs until December 31st, 2020.

The 72nd World Health Organisation Assembly has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. The decision effectively shines a global spotlight on nursing and midwifery.

The Ministry of Health says strengthening of nursing and midwifery is pivotal for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and as such St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be utilizing this opportunity.

This country’s focus is on persons with disabilities with the theme: We are here, include us.

Today’s launch will take place at the Cruise Ship Berth in Kingstown, from ten this morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related