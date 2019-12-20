CAESAR PLANT BREEDERS

Plant Breeders across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon have a greater level of protection for their work.

This follows the passing of the Plant Breeders’ Bill in Parliament this morning.

In presenting the Bill, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar outlined the process of plant breeding and what it means for individuals who make investments.

Minister Caesar said there are significant benefits under an international convention for the protection of new varieties of plants, hence the move to introduce the Plant Breeders’ Bill in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







