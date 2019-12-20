Elderly people on the Leeward side of the island will have an opportunity to receive free Eye Exams today.

The Ministry of National Mobilisation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment and Logos Hope will facilitate the elderly within the communities, at the Buccament Bay Poly Clinic with FREE eye exams and the provision of reading glasses

The Ministry is inviting the residents to take advantage of this opportunity for those who wish to have reading glasses particularly the elderly within our communities.

The programme gets going from 7:30 a.m. until.







