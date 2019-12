National Cricketer, Desron Maloney and Netballer, Sonia Oliver won the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sportsmen’s and Sportswomen’s Awards respectively in last Friday’s Ceremony held at the Russell’s Auditorium, in Kingstown.

The Awards were held for their achievement for the 2019 Sports Season.







