MS JULIA CYNTHIA LYNCH better known as JUDY LYNCH of Lodge Village formerly of Vermont and Layou died on Thursday December 19th at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 12th at the Layou Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. Tributes begin at 2:00. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the following vans from Vermont to Layou:- Ray- HQ 251; Tannya – H9017 and Boss HS – 5968

