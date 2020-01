MR GABRIEL V. BONADIE of Brooklyn, New York formerly Hamilton, Bequia and Montrose died on Saturday January 4th at the age of 94. There will be a wake on Thursday January 9th at the Redden’s Funeral Home, 325 West 14th Street, New York from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral takes place on Friday January 10th at the Trinity Church between Broadway and Wall Street, New York, NY. The service begins at 11:00 am.

