CATHEDRAL LAUNCH

A Media launch will be held here next week, to unveil activities to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the St. George’s Anglican Cathedral.

The Briefing will be held on Tuesday January 14th at the St. George’s Cathedral in Kingstown, from 10:00 a.m.

The Cathedral will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its consecration on September 6th this year.

The anniversary celebrations will run from January to September 2020, and will be observed with the theme: St. George’s Cathedral: 200 years (1820-2020); Affirming Our Heritage, Forging New Paths.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related