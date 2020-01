Stakeholders in Education will gather tomorrow for the Annual Church Service hosted by the Ministry of Education, to mark the start of the New Year.

The Service will be held at the New Testament Church of God  at Wilson Hill, with the theme: Reflect, Rejoice, Give Thanks.

It is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and will be attended by  Education officials, Educators, Students, and other stakeholders in Education.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related