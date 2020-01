MR KEITH ANTHONY BROWNE better known as E-TA of Stubbs died on Wednesday December 18th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 11th at the Stubbs Gospel Hall. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.

