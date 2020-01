MS SHIRLEY MARS LOCKHART better known as TAN-SHIRLS of Belle Vue and Colonarie died on Friday December 27th. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 18th at the Mt Greenan Anglican Church at 3pm. The Body lies at the Decease Home In Belle Vue from 1:30 to 2:30pm. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related