The Canadian High Commission will be collaborating with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to host a Book Launch here tonight.

The publication entitled: Maples Leaves and the Caribbean Seas will be launched at the Prime Minister’s Residence from 7 tonight.

The book was written in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation and of its longstanding relationship with the Caribbean.

Tonight’s launch will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







