The Harvest Bible Chapel Georgetown will host a Manhood Development Conference tomorrow, as part of a Community Outreach Program, which aims to impact the lives of young Men and Women in the Georgetown community and the surrounding areas.

The Conference will involve male students from the George Stephens Secondary School, and will be held at Harvest Bible Chapel Georgetown Worship Centre, located on Oxford Street, Georgetown, from nine tomorrow morning.

Addressing the Conference will be Senior Pastor Miché Paul, and the feature address will be delivered by Rev. Adolf Davis, Superintendent Minister of the Kingstown-Chateaubelair circuit of the Methodist Church.

The Church said this initiative is intended to develop leadership among those students, so that they can position themselves for success and facilitate an impact that exceeds their academic performance while cultivating their unique gifts, talents and interests.







