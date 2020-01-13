PM RUSSIA VISIT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is leading a five-member delegation on an official visit to Russia.

The Prime Minister left the state today, accompanied by his wife, Eloise Gonsalves.

The delegation also includes: Minister Counselor at the SVG High Commission in London, Jinelle Adams, First Secretary at the UN Mission in New York, Ellis Phillips and the Prime Minister’s Security Officer Station Sergeant Godwin Charles.

The Prime Minister will be involved in a series of discussions with Russian Government Officials on mutually agreed issues.

He will also participate in two activities: a Forum on Sustainable Development, and a Forum on Climate Change.

The Prime Minister and his delegation will be in Russia until Saturday January 18th.







