MISS JEANETTE VICTORIA LEE better known as MISS LEE of Biabou died on Thursday January 2nd at the age of 65. She was a retired Prison Officer. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 19th at the Biabou Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. Transportation will be provided and will leave Daddy Lo Mini Mart in Glen at noon.







