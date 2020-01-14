SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION OPENING FIXTURES

The National Cricket Championships here in St Vincent and the Grenadines will get going on Saturday with matches in the 2-day Premier Division and the 1-day First Division.

In the Premier Division, FLOW Radcliffe will meet Guardian General Saints at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) will play against Victors (1) at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

On Saturday afternoon’s 1st day of the Premier Division Championship, play is scheduled to start at 1:00, and at 10:00 in the morning on the 2nd day, Sunday.

Three matches will be played in the First Division Championship on Sunday morning starting at 10:00. Smashers will oppose the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police force (1) at the Buccament Playing Field; MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars will meet Kegan’s Bequia XI at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field; and St. Vincent Distillers Glamorgan will meet French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at the Stubbs Playing Field.







