SVG SHIP REGISTRATION

Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Department of Maritime Administration Hyrone Johnson, said efforts are being made to improve maritime registration of local vessels.

He gave the assurance, during the Interface Program aired on NBC Radio last week.

The Department is this week commencing a Public Awareness Campaign to educate persons on the importance of maritime registration.

Mr. Johnson said the organization’s mandate is to exercise general supervision and regulation over matters related to maritime affairs.

Mr. Johnson said it is illegal for unregistered vessels to be operating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related