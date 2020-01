Yesterday, in the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Jebelles FC defeated DESCO 2-nil at the Chili Playing Field, to secure a spot in the final. Keyon Baptiste scored in the 36th minute, and Terrason Joseph in the 41st minute.

On Friday, the last semi-final will be played between SV United and Owia United at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown. Final is scheduled for Sunday.







