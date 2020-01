This year’s Richland Park Netball Championship is set to open on Sunday afternoon at the Richland Park Government School Hard Court at 4:00 with an Opening Ceremony that will include the Parade of Teams, addresses by Government and Netball Officials, and a Netorama Competition.

Ten teams have already registered for the Championship in which High Park United will be defending the title they have won for the last four years.







