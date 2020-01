The Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will resume this weekend at the Biabou Playing Field following a break for the Christmas and New Year’s Day Holidays.

Tomorrow afternoon at 12:30, Argyle International Airport Jets will meet Owia Young Strikers.

On Sunday afternoon at 12:30, Hard Hitters will oppose Just FUH-DE Fun, and at 3:00, Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem will play against Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars.







