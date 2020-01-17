TBPO FOOTBALL REGISTRATION NEWS

Registration to this year’s Top Belair Progressive Organization Nine-A-Side Football Championship will close next week Friday. The Championship is scheduled to open on 9th February at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Registration forms are available from Ashford Wood, Junior Bacchus, Michael John, and Curtis King.

Plans for the Championship will be discussed at a General Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the Championships next Wednesday afternoon at the Dauphine Community Centre at 5:00.







