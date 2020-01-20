CHAMBER LUNCHEON

British Politician Lord Howard of Lympne will be the Guest Speaker at a Luncheon to be hosted today by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Lord Howard will speak on the topic: Leveraging the Business Relationship between the British Caribbean Chamber of Commerce and the SVG Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Lord Howard served as Leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition in the United Kingdom from November 2003 to December 2005.

He previously held Cabinet positions in the governments of Margaret Thatcher and John Major, including, Secretary of State for Employment, Secretary of State for the Environment and Home Secretary.

The Luncheon will be held from 12:15 p.m. at the Sunset Shores Hotel.







