MELISIZWE BROTHERS WIN

The Melisizwe Brothers were adjudged winners of America’s Most Musical Family last night.

The Brothers, who are of Vincentian parentage performed the song “Seven Years by Lukas Graham to win a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250 thousand cash prize.

The Melisizwe Brothers Marc, Seth, and Zacary performing in New York last night

America’s Most Musical Family is an American Reality Music Competition Television program that premiered on Nickelodeon on November 1, 2019.

The program featured 30 talented families performing in all genres in front of celebrity judges Ciara; David Dobrik, and Debbie Gibson and show host, singer and television personality Nick Lachey

The SVG Diaspora committee has congratulated the Melisizwe Brothers on winning the competition.







