Jebelles FC are the 2019/2020 Champions of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League after beating SV United 2-nil in the Final at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, yesterday afternoon. Jowan Sawyers and Najima Burgin scored a goal each to ensure the victory and Championship Title for Jebelles FC.

Also, DESCO claimed third spot by beating Owia United 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In yesterday’s third match in the Boys Under-19 Competition, Brownstown United beat SV United 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to secure third place.

At 4:15 tomorrow afternoon, Greggs will meet North Union in the Village Championship at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







