POLICE OFFICERS

Four members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on Thursday celebrated 32 years of service in the organization and by extension, to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The officers are; Commissioner of Police, Colin John, Inspector of Police, Carmel Craigg and Police Sergeants Ophelia Little and Roland Connor.

These officers enlisted in the RSVGPF on 16.1.1988 and later underwent six (6) months of initial police training at the Regional Police Training School in Barbados from January 18, 1988.

They returned to SVG on in June of that same year and were deployed to different departments in the organization and has been dutifully serving the people of SVG since then.

Commissioner John was appointed to the office of commissioner of police on January 2, 2018.

The entire Police force has extended congratulations to them on their achievement and contribution to the safety and security of SVG.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related