POLICE THANKSGIVING SERVICE

Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force came together on Sunday January 19th, 2020, for their Annual Thanksgiving Service.

The Service was held at the Old Montrose Police Station Lecture Hall, from 9:30 a.m. with the theme “2020: With God we can”.

It featured praise and worship, brief remarks by Commissioner of Police, Colin John, testimonies and special prayers for the Police Force.

The Sermon was delivered by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Junior Simmons.

The Commissioner of Police is inviting families and friends of Police Officers, retired Police Officers and well- wishers and members of the public to attend the Thanksgiving Service.







