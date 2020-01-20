UN RECEPTION

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has pledged its commitment to be an advocate for the needs of smaller countries, during its tenure on the United Nations Security Council.

This commitment was given by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, as he delivered remarks at a Cockatil Reception, held at the Prime Minister’s Residence on Friday, to welcome delegates attending a UN Security Council Retreat, held on the weekend.

The weekend Retreat was co-hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Kuwait, and the forum focused on the operations of the United Nations Security Council.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was one of five new members elected to the United Nations Security Council in June last year.







