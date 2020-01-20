WEATHER ADVISORIES

The local Met Office says a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines later today.

According to Met officials, the Advisory and Warning have resulted from deteriorating marine conditions, which are expected to affect the island from around 6 p.m. today, until 6 p.m. on Tuesday 21st January.

The Meteorological Service says large waves and dangerous rip-currents during that time could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, north-eastern, north, north-western and western coastlines of the islands.

Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water during the warning period however; some caution must still be exercised along the southwestern, southern and southeastern coastlines. These conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that seas equal to or greater than 10-feet are forecast to affect the marine area.

And, a High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone

According to the Met Service, marine model data over the past few days has been consistent in forecasting a progressive deterioration of sea conditions from late loday. A deep layered low pressure system centered over the Northern Atlantic is forecast to generate northerly swells, which are expected to affect the coastal waters. Monday 20th January, swells are expected to peak near 12-feet during the morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related