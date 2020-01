MRS KARON MOORE better known as MS K and MS KAREN formerly of Montrose died in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday January 19th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place on Friday January 24th at the Deliverance Pentecostal church of God, Flatbush, Avenue, Brooklyn, New York at 7pm.







