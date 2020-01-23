SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The Executive Committee of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has been completed with the appointment of the two nominees by the President.

On Monday, President of the Federation, Carl Dickson announced the appointment of Michael John and Geselle Peters to the Executive of the Federation.

John is an Information Technology (IT) Specialist, Businessman, and experienced Sports Administrator who currently serves on the Executive of several local and regional Service Clubs; has been Chairman of the Arnos Vale Football League for the past 15 years, and was a former Treasurer and Committee Member of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.

Peters, an Attorney-at-Law and a former National netballer is the current President of the Valley Sports Committee which organises sports in the Marriaqua Valley.

The appointments of John and Peters completes the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s 11-member Executive for the 2019-2021 term.







