SIR FREDERICK NATHANIEL BALLANTYNE, GCMG, MD died on Thursday January 23rd at the age of 83. He was the Former Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Funeral Service for the late SIR FREDERICK NATHANIEL BALLANTYNE, GCMG, MD takes place on Wednesday January 29th at the Kingstown Methodist church. Viewing takes place from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Official viewing of the body will be held on Wednesday, 29th January, at the House of Assembly from 10:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. Officials will be invited to the viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the general public from 11:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

Please be advised that the family has requested that there be not taking of Photographs of the body during the periods of viewing.

