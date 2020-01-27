LIONS LEOS MEETINGS

The Lions and Leos of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host their regional counterparts from Barbados, St. Lucia and Grenada for a weekend of meetings and social activities this weekend.

The Meetings will be held from Friday January 31st – Sunday February 2nd at Hotel Alexandrina at Ratho Mill.

At the start of the Lionistic year Lions and Leos are given several areas of focus by the District Governor around which projects and events are planned and executed.

The Clubs in Grenada and SVG will report on their activities on Saturday February 1st at 9:00 a.m. at a Zone 3C meeting chaired by Zone Chairman, Lion Michael John of the St. Vincent South Lions Club.

Lion Lyndell Gustave of St. Lucia will chair the Region meeting which convenes at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 1st.

The meeting will feature reports from the Chairpersons of Zones 3A, 3B and 3C. Region 3 is comprised of Lions and Leo clubs in Grenada, St. Lucia, Barbados and SVG.

Zone Chairman, Lion Michael John says that the Lions/Leos of SVG are looking forward to welcoming their counterparts to SVG and there is great excitement and participation so far from regional delegates.

More than 60 Lions/Leos overseas delegates have already registered to attend the weekend of activities.







