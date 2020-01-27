SIR FREDERICK FUNERAL

His Excellency Sir Frederick Nathaniel Ballantyne, GCMG, MD, former Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be accorded a State Funeral on Wednesday January 29th, 2020.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office said official viewing of Sir Frederick’s body will be held on Wednesday at the House of Assembly from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Officials will be invited to the viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the general public from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Funeral Service takes place at the Kingstown Methodist Church on Wednesday January 29th. Viewing will be from 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast from January 23rd to 29th the day of the State Funeral.

The Government has extended sincere condolences to the family of the late Sir Frederick Nathaniel Ballantyne, GCMG, MD.

The family has requested that there be no taking of photographs of the body during the periods of viewing.







