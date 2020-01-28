BALLANTYNE INDUCTION

A new Rector will be installed here today for the Parish of The Holy Trinity, Georgetown with St. John, Holy Name, St. Peter St. Luke and Byera Chapel of the Anglican Church.

The Institution and Induction of the Reverend Canon Junior Ebenezer Ballantyne will be held at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Georgetown from 5 p.m.

Father Ballantyne holds a B.A in Theology from the University of the West Indies- Codrington Theological College Barbados. He was ordained to the Diaconate on the 30th June, 2002 and was ordained to the Holy Order of Priesthood on February 24th 2003.

Throughout his Ministry he has served as Priest-In-charge at St. Matthew Biabou with St. Sylvan Stubbs and St. Mark Greiggs St. Vincent and the Grenadines- 2003-2007; also as Priest-In-Charge St. John Gouyave with St. Marks and St. Matthew Grenada-2007-2018, and Priest-In-Charge at St. James Layou with St. Mary Buccament, St. Vincent and the Grenadines- 2018-2019.

The Service of Institution and Induction will be performed by Bishop of the Windward Islands, His Lordship The Right Reverend Bishop Leopold Friday.







