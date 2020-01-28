A student of the Girls High School has been selected as a Gold Award Finalist in the 2020 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

From over 11,000 entries, the entry of Nefertiti Nero of Bequia was deemed eligible to be included in the 140 finalists submitted for consideration for the overall top global awards.

The 2020 theme, ‘Climate Action in the Commonwealth’, encourages young people aged 18 and under, from across the globe to explore this critical environmental issue.

It aims to challenge young people’s thinking and means by which they express themselves, using creative forms of writing including stories, poems, scripts or essays.







