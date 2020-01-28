SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

This year’s QuickCash St Vincent Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship begins at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex this afternoon.

At 1:20, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet the Division of Technical and Vocational Education.

At 2:30, Defending Champions, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club will oppose the Medical Schools Combined, while at 3:30, the Division of Teacher Education will play against Blue Chip Basketball Academy.

The two teams that top the table in the round robin competition will contest the Final. The teams finishing third and fourth will meet in the third-place play-off.







